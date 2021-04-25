Dr. Rocco Sellitto, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sellitto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rocco Sellitto, DPM
Overview
Dr. Rocco Sellitto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Sellitto works at
Locations
Kenneth R. Meisler Dpm Pllc210 E 86th St Rm 402, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 628-4444Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 2:30pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and personable doctor. I’ve been seeing him for about 10 years.
About Dr. Rocco Sellitto, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1922466077
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Sellitto works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sellitto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sellitto.
