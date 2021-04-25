See All Podiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Rocco Sellitto, DPM

Podiatry
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Rocco Sellitto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Sellitto works at Dr. Rocco Sellito in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kenneth R. Meisler Dpm Pllc
    210 E 86th St Rm 402, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 628-4444
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Apr 25, 2021
Very caring and personable doctor. I've been seeing him for about 10 years.
MJH — Apr 25, 2021
About Dr. Rocco Sellitto, DPM

  • Podiatry
  • English
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rocco Sellitto, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sellitto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sellitto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sellitto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sellitto works at Dr. Rocco Sellito in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sellitto’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sellitto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sellitto.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sellitto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sellitto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

