Dr. Rocco Rossi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rossi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rocco Rossi, MD
Overview
Dr. Rocco Rossi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Rossi works at
Locations
-
1
University of Cincinnati Medical Center234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 584-4256MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Hoxworth Center3130 Highland Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 584-5239
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rossi?
About Dr. Rocco Rossi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1720289556
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rossi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rossi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rossi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rossi works at
Dr. Rossi has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rossi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rossi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rossi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rossi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.