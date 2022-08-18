Overview

Dr. Rocco Dipaola, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Dipaola works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Neurology in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Tremor and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.