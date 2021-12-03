Overview

Dr. Rocco Caveng, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Caveng works at Cooper Primary and Specialty Care at Sewell in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.