Overview

Dr. Rocco Caruso, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Caruso works at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Stony Brook, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.