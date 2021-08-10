Dr. Rocco Armonda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armonda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rocco Armonda, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rocco Armonda, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They graduated from Bethesda Naval Hospital and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
MedStar Georgetown Physicians Group - Neuroscience Center110 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 830-2761Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
- Reston Hospital Center
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He saved my life! I had a brain aneurysm rupture and he performed a 7 hour craniotomy to clip both aneurysms. And he's super nice too...doesn't hurt he's easy on the eyes! ????
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1750371449
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Bethesda Naval Hospital
Dr. Armonda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armonda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armonda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Armonda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armonda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armonda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armonda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.