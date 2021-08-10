Overview

Dr. Rocco Armonda, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They graduated from Bethesda Naval Hospital and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Armonda works at MedStar Georgetown Physicians Group - Neuroscience Center in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.