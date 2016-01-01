Overview

Dr. Rocco Andreozzi III, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital and Westerly Hospital.



Dr. Andreozzi III works at Westerly Primary Care - Ocean State Healthcare in Westerly, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.