Dr. Rocci Trumper, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (34)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rocci Trumper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with East Morgan County Hospital, Medical Center Of The Rockies, Melissa Memorial Hospital and Poudre Valley Hospital.

Dr. Trumper works at Orthopaedic & Spine Center Of The Rockies in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    2500 E Prospect Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 419-7050
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Morgan County Hospital
  • Medical Center Of The Rockies
  • Melissa Memorial Hospital
  • Poudre Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Knee Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    May 11, 2022
    Both knees complete knee replacement surgery. Great surgeon,top office staff. Would recommend to anyone.
    george r. houchens — May 11, 2022
    About Dr. Rocci Trumper, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437132792
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Methodist Hospital of Indiana
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Clarian Methodist Hospital Of Indi
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rocci Trumper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trumper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trumper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trumper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trumper works at Orthopaedic & Spine Center Of The Rockies in Fort Collins, CO. View the full address on Dr. Trumper’s profile.

    Dr. Trumper has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trumper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Trumper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trumper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trumper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trumper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

