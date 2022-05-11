Overview

Dr. Rocci Trumper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with East Morgan County Hospital, Medical Center Of The Rockies, Melissa Memorial Hospital and Poudre Valley Hospital.



Dr. Trumper works at Orthopaedic & Spine Center Of The Rockies in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.