Dr. Rocci Trumper, MD
Overview
Dr. Rocci Trumper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with East Morgan County Hospital, Medical Center Of The Rockies, Melissa Memorial Hospital and Poudre Valley Hospital.
Locations
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center2500 E Prospect Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 419-7050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Morgan County Hospital
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Melissa Memorial Hospital
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Both knees complete knee replacement surgery. Great surgeon,top office staff. Would recommend to anyone.
About Dr. Rocci Trumper, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, German
- 1437132792
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hospital of Indiana
- Clarian Methodist Hospital Of Indi
- Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trumper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trumper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trumper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trumper has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trumper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trumper speaks German.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Trumper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trumper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trumper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trumper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.