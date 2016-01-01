Dr. Spirer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robyn Spirer, MD
Overview
Dr. Robyn Spirer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Sports Injuries & Arthritis Surgery PC942 5Th Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 717-6502
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robyn Spirer, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1295938314
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spirer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Spirer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spirer.
