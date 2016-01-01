Overview

Dr. Robyn Rosenblum, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Rosenblum works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Infectious Disease in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.