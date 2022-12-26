See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Austin, TX
Sports Medicine
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robyn McCarty, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. McCarty works at Texas Sports & Family Medicine in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Texas Sports & Family Medicine
    3200 Red River St Ste 201, Austin, TX 78705
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conditions or procedures treated:
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Gout
Rotator Cuff Tear
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Gout
Rotator Cuff Tear

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Rotator Cuff Tear
Ankle Fracture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
De Quervain's Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Humana
    MedHealthInsurance
    MultiPlan
    Principal Life
    Priority Health
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 26, 2022
    Several people in our family have Dr. McCarty as their primary doctor. She is wonderful - extremely knowledgeable and skilled. She is also a great listener. We couldn't imagine a better doctor!
    About Dr. Robyn McCarty, MD

    Specialties
    Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1730293929
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University Of Michigan Health System
    Residency
    St John's Mercy Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Washington University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robyn McCarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. McCarty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. McCarty works at Texas Sports & Family Medicine in Austin, TX.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

