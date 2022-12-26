Dr. Robyn McCarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robyn McCarty, MD
Overview
Dr. Robyn McCarty, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Locations
Texas Sports & Family Medicine3200 Red River St Ste 201, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5118Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Several people in our family have Dr. McCarty as their primary doctor. She is wonderful - extremely knowledgeable and skilled. She is also a great listener. We couldn't imagine a better doctor!
About Dr. Robyn McCarty, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System
- St John's Mercy Medical Center
- Washington University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCarty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.