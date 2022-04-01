Dr. Marszalek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robyn Marszalek, MD
Dr. Robyn Marszalek, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Kenmore-harvard Vanguard Medical Associates133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 421-1300Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Dr. M. is a true professional--thorough, empathetic, caring and and explains conditions and care options respectfully. She practices medicine as a team effort between provider and patient. She's exemplary
About Dr. Robyn Marszalek, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1942599022
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Dr. Marszalek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marszalek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marszalek has seen patients for Dermatitis, Athlete's Foot and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marszalek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Marszalek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marszalek.
