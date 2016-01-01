Dr. Robyn Lamar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robyn Lamar, MD
Overview
Dr. Robyn Lamar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Locations
Gynecology At Mission Bay - Owens Street1500 Owens St Ste 380, San Francisco, CA 94158 Directions (415) 353-7255
Ucsf2356 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 885-7788
Head & Neck Surgery Cancer Program3100 San Pablo Ave Ste 410, Berkeley, CA 94702 Directions (415) 885-7788
University of California At San Francisco1825 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 353-4600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robyn Lamar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1295062321
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Dr. Lamar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamar has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamar.
