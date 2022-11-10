Dr. Robyn Hubbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hubbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robyn Hubbard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robyn Hubbard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Hubbard works at
Locations
-
1
Grand Rapids MIDTOWNE NE555 Midtowne St NE Ste 400, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 588-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hubbard has always taken great care during our meetings. She has great bedside manner, is trauma informed and a great listener. She is also a great doctor, and is thorough and provides great interventions. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Robyn Hubbard, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1063403657
Education & Certifications
- Blodget St Mary's
- Blodgett/ St. Marys
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- University of California at Santa Barbara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hubbard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hubbard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hubbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubbard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubbard.
