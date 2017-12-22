See All Pediatric Surgeons in Augusta, GA
Dr. Robyn Hatley, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Hatley works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients.

    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912

Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neuroblastoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pectus Excavatum Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wilms' Tumor Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
5.0 rating based on 8 patient reviews
  • Pediatric Surgery
  • 42 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1649380015
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
  • Med College Of Georgia|Medical College of Georgia
  • UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky
  • Augusta University Medical Center

Dr. Robyn Hatley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hatley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hatley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hatley works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Hatley’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

