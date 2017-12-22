Dr. Robyn Hatley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robyn Hatley, MD
Overview
Dr. Robyn Hatley, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
When my granddaughter needed emergency surgery we were referred to the pediatric ER at .Augusta University Medical Center. I was extremely impressed with both Augusta University and Dr. Hatley. Dr. Hatley displays a degree of confidence that you can feel the minute he walks in the room. He is down to earth, explains everything in detail, and when your family member goes into surgery you know they are in good hands. Augusta University is fortunate to have Dr. Hatley.
About Dr. Robyn Hatley, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1649380015
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Med College Of Georgia|Medical College of Georgia
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
