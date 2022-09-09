Dr. Robyn Haithcock Sr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haithcock Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robyn Haithcock Sr, DO
Overview
Dr. Robyn Haithcock Sr, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and Touchette Regional Hospital.
Dr. Haithcock Sr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Multi-care Medical PC12277 De Paul Dr Ste 404, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 770-1000
-
2
Digestive Disease Specialists100 Village Square Shop Ctr, Hazelwood, MO 63042 Directions (314) 355-4010
-
3
Des Peres Hospital2345 Dougherty Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 770-1000
-
4
Touchette Regional Hospital5900 Bond Ave, Centreville, IL 62207 Directions (618) 332-5276
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- Touchette Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haithcock Sr?
All staff that I came in contact with at Riverside Ambulatory Surgery Center acted in a professional manner and both doctor Haithcock and the anesthesiologist did a thorough job of outlining what was to be done and they answered all of my questions.
About Dr. Robyn Haithcock Sr, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1497751994
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haithcock Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haithcock Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haithcock Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haithcock Sr works at
Dr. Haithcock Sr has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haithcock Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haithcock Sr speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Haithcock Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haithcock Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haithcock Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haithcock Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.