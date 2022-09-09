Overview

Dr. Robyn Haithcock Sr, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and Touchette Regional Hospital.



Dr. Haithcock Sr works at Multi-Care Medical PC in Bridgeton, MO with other offices in Hazelwood, MO, Saint Louis, MO and Centreville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.