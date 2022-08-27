Dr. Robyn Ache, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ache is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robyn Ache, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robyn Ache, DO is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Trinity, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and HCA Florida Largo Hospital.
Dr. Ache works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Center of Trinity Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine9332 State Road 54 Ste 302, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 380-2602Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
The Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center at Largo2025 Indian Rocks Rd S, Largo, FL 33774 Directions (727) 380-2603
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ache?
Gentle, caring hands. Excellent team of nurses and front office. Always positive and answers questions on patient level. When they enter the room, you are their only focus.
About Dr. Robyn Ache, DO
- Wound & Burn Care
- English
- 1033389788
Education & Certifications
- Suncoast Bariatrics
- Largo Medical Center
- Suncoast Hospital
- Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ache has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ache accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ache has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ache works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ache. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ache.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ache, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ache appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.