Dr. Robinson Baron, MD
Dr. Robinson Baron, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Dr. Baron works at
Locations
Robinson Baron Medical Clinic274 W Badillo St, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 915-3476
Citrus Valley Medical Center Inc.1115 S Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 962-4011
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I recently went through the Queen of the Valley Emergency Room. Once the test and speaking with several specialist was done, I was told I needed to have surgery as soon as possible. Once my pain was controlled the thought of having a major surgery sank in, I began to get nervous. Surgery is a BIG deal and the what ifs began to race through my mind. Right before entering the OR room, I spoke to Dr. Baron who was so comforting he gave me the peace of mind I needed to know I was in good hands and whatever nervousness I had was gone. My surgery went well and so did my recovery. I liked and appreciated that he was up to date with what was going on with me while I was in the hospital and kept in touch with me after my discharge up until my post-op.
About Dr. Robinson Baron, MD
- General Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831103878
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Baron has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baron works at
Dr. Baron has seen patients for Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baron speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Baron. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.