Dr. Robin Zachariah, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robin Zachariah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Durham, NC. 

Dr. Zachariah works at Duke Cardiology in Durham, NC with other offices in Costa Mesa, CA, Orange, CA and Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rheu-rheumatology-mpdc
    40 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 684-8111
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Pacific Cddc
    1640 Newport Blvd Ste 350, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 717-4463
  3. 3
    Uci Medical Center
    101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-7002
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Gottschalk Medical Plaza - Dermatology
    1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 717-4463

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 23, 2021
    About Dr. Robin Zachariah, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992125025
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robin Zachariah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zachariah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zachariah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zachariah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zachariah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zachariah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zachariah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zachariah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

