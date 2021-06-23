Dr. Robin Zachariah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zachariah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Zachariah, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Zachariah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Durham, NC.
Dr. Zachariah works at
Locations
-
1
Rheu-rheumatology-mpdc40 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 684-8111TuesdayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Pacific Cddc1640 Newport Blvd Ste 350, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (888) 717-4463
-
3
Uci Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7002Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
Gottschalk Medical Plaza - Dermatology1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (888) 717-4463
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zachariah?
I saw Dr. Zachariah for a second opinion on a borderline gastroparesis diagnosis I was given by another doctor. Dr. Zachariah confirmed I did in fact have gastroparesis and spent a lot of time with me answering all of my questions and going over the various treatment options. He did not seem rushed like a lot of other doctors. The front office was also extremely efficient, as I only had to wait a few minutes to be seen. My only complaint is it took 5 weeks to get an appointment, but I think that's pretty standard for a specialist, especially during COVID.
About Dr. Robin Zachariah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1992125025
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zachariah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zachariah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zachariah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zachariah works at
Dr. Zachariah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zachariah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zachariah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zachariah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.