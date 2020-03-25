Overview

Dr. Robin Wilson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD.



Dr. Wilson works at LifeBridge Health in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.