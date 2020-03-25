Dr. Robin Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Wilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Wilson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Locations
Sinai Hospital of Baltimore2401 W Belvedere Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 601-9515Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding visit with a very personable approach to the issues that she was presented with. Very approachable and easy to communicate with. Very bright ( an important attribute). Her respect for your opinion and questions was admirable and very much appreciated. Highly recommend this Neurologist.
About Dr. Robin Wilson, MD
- Neurology
- English
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
