Dr. Robin White, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Dr. Robin White, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS.

Dr. White works at Medical Professional LLC in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Medical Profession LLC
    5301 RENO CORPORATE DR, Reno, NV 89511 (775) 329-5555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ear Ache
Fever
Pharyngitis
Ear Ache
Fever
Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Circumcision
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Febrile Convulsion
Food Poisoning
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Post-Vaccination Fever
Postnasal Drip
Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Stye
Sunburn
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Whooping Cough
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 07, 2019
    May 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robin White, MD

    Pediatrics
    43 years of experience
    English
    1578683678
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robin White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. White works at Medical Professional LLC in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. White’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

