Dr. Robin Green Whipple, MD

Dermatology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robin Green Whipple, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Washington.

Dr. Green Whipple works at Northwest Skin Specialists in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Hair Loss and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anne Hospital.

Locations

    Seattle Office
    1229 Madison St Ste 1290, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 315-4600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Hair Loss
Rosacea
Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2020
    I was so impressed with Dr Whipple - she was very professional, knowledgeable and very compassionate. I didn't feel rushed at all. She took the time to answer all my questions. Will definitely refer her to my family and friends.
    Sally Jensen — Nov 09, 2020
    About Dr. Robin Green Whipple, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730185083
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Washington
    • Washington State University
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robin Green Whipple, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green Whipple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Green Whipple has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Green Whipple has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Green Whipple works at Northwest Skin Specialists in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Green Whipple’s profile.

    Dr. Green Whipple has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Hair Loss and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green Whipple on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Green Whipple. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green Whipple.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green Whipple, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green Whipple appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

