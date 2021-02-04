Dr. Robin West, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin West, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robin West, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. West works at
Locations
-
1
Inova Sports Medicine - Ashburn22505 Landmark Ct Ste 235, Ashburn, VA 20148 Directions (703) 970-6464
-
2
Inova Sports Medicine - Fairfax8100 Innovation Park Dr Ste 110, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 970-6464
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. West?
Dr. West was incredible. Knowledgeable, warm bedside manner, informative, I immediately felt at ease & knew that I was with the right Surgeon that could fix my knee. I did my research & found out who is the absolute BEST at ACL REVISIONS (i.e. Dr. Robin West). She listened intently to my long complicated sob story of my my knee history. She then asked the right questions to where I knew she had just listened to what I said. She explained to me what my problem was & what our next steps should be. I immediately felt she had my best interest in mind so I told her “you're the expert please do whatever you think needs to be done to fix my knee once the cameras are in my knee.” (options were ACL Revision (Quad Graft), Meniscus Repair, IT Band Tenodesis, etc.) I put my trust in Dr. West & she delivered performing only the procedure needed to fix my problems & pain in my knee an IT Band Tenodesis. If you need a Surgeon to help you with your injury do yourself a favor & meet this woman.
About Dr. Robin West, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1477529543
Education & Certifications
- Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC
- George Washington University Medical Center
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. West has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. West accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. West works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.