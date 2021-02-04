See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Ashburn, VA
Dr. Robin West, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Robin West, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robin West, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

Dr. West works at Inova Sports Medicine in Ashburn, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Sports Medicine - Ashburn
    22505 Landmark Ct Ste 235, Ashburn, VA 20148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 970-6464
  2. 2
    Inova Sports Medicine - Fairfax
    8100 Innovation Park Dr Ste 110, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 970-6464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. West?

    Feb 04, 2021
    Dr. West was incredible. Knowledgeable, warm bedside manner, informative, I immediately felt at ease & knew that I was with the right Surgeon that could fix my knee. I did my research & found out who is the absolute BEST at ACL REVISIONS (i.e. Dr. Robin West). She listened intently to my long complicated sob story of my my knee history. She then asked the right questions to where I knew she had just listened to what I said. She explained to me what my problem was & what our next steps should be. I immediately felt she had my best interest in mind so I told her “you're the expert please do whatever you think needs to be done to fix my knee once the cameras are in my knee.” (options were ACL Revision (Quad Graft), Meniscus Repair, IT Band Tenodesis, etc.) I put my trust in Dr. West & she delivered performing only the procedure needed to fix my problems & pain in my knee an IT Band Tenodesis. If you need a Surgeon to help you with your injury do yourself a favor & meet this woman.
    J.M. — Feb 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robin West, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robin West, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. West to family and friends

    Dr. West's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. West

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robin West, MD.

    About Dr. Robin West, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477529543
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • George Washington University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • George Washington University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robin West, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. West has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robin West, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.