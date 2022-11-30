Dr. Robin Varghese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varghese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Varghese, MD
Dr. Robin Varghese, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with London Health Sciences Centre
Cardiothoracic Surgery of Mount Sinai1190 5th Ave # 1023, New York, NY 10029 Directions
When I was told I needed bypass surgery I got hysterical when Kim the doctors nurse practitioner walked in my room she touched my knee & I stopped crying when Dr. Varghese walked in a halo was around him all my fear left me he was a God sent!!!! I wish I could use him as my primary care doctor.
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- Male
- 1598993123
- London Health Sciences Centre
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
