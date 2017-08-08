Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robin Thompson, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Thompson, MD is a Dermatologist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
-
1
Chapel Hill Dermatology891 Willow Dr Ste 1, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 942-3106
- 2 4321 Medical Park Dr, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 220-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
Robin Thompson is simply the best dermatologist I've ever had. And I am old so I've had many throughout the years both in N.C. and in other states I've lived in. She is smart, super competent yet warm and unpretentious. She is pragmatic & down to earth ( reminds me in many ways of the best ENT doctor I've ever had: Kim Jones who sadly retired way too early.) I have warned her not to retire or else. Robin is trustworthy, open, an excellent surgeon, but overworked cause folks know her worth.
About Dr. Robin Thompson, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1942263892
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Rosacea, Contact Dermatitis and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.