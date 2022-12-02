See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Robin Thomas, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (139)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robin Thomas, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Texas Health Heb.

Dr. Thomas works at Center For Assisted Reproduct in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CARE Fertility- Fort Worth Office
    1250 8th Ave Ste 365, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 924-1572
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Texas Health Heb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 139 ratings
    Patient Ratings (139)
    5 Star
    (125)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 02, 2022
    Dr Thomas was always positive and reassuring she made me feel comfortable
    — Dec 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Robin Thomas, MD
    About Dr. Robin Thomas, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1689877623
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robin Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomas works at Center For Assisted Reproduct in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Thomas’s profile.

    139 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

