Dr. Robin Smith, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robin Smith, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Smith works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Huntington Station, NY with other offices in Woodbury, NY and Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tic Disorders, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group - Internal Medicine
    180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 425-2121
    Nrad
    105 Froehlich Farm Blvd, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 222-2022
    Nrad
    1350 NORTHERN BLVD, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 222-2022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Sep 29, 2021
    Dr Smith was such a great help to us. Our daughter has Autism and had a very difficult summer with us going from doctor to doctor with little help. Dr. Smith did not rush us at all but talked at length about her condition and helped us with getting tests needed. I really appreciate the time he took with us and her and would highly recommend him.
    About Dr. Robin Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1518037647
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Schneider Chldns Hosp-Einstein Coll Med
    Residency
    • Schneider Chldns Hosp/LI Jewish Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Hillbrow Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
