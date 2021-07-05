Overview

Dr. Robin Smale, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Maumee, OH. They graduated from The University of Toledo College of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Smale works at ProMedica Physicians Obstetrics Gynecology in Maumee, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.