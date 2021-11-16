See All Oncologists in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Robin Skrine, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Robin Skrine, MD

Surgical Oncology
5 (25)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robin Skrine, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Medical City Fort Worth.

Dr. Skrine works at Houston Methodist Department of Surgery - Breast Surgery in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Office Building 1
    17183 Interstate 45 S Ste 330, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 270-3655

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Mastectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cryoablation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Removal Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Breast Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Skrine?

    Nov 16, 2021
    I saw Dr. Skrine in Fort Worth 5 years ago and she was the best thing to happen in my journey. Her bedside manner alone, is enough to give her a 5 star rating. No matter who I saw during my cancer journey, there is not one person who had anything negative to say about her..but only high praise and respect!!!! This was coming from professionals!!! Without her leading me on my journey in the beginning, I can't imagine how I would have stayed calm throughout it all. I thank her from the bottom of my heart!!!
    Alice Kessler — Nov 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robin Skrine, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robin Skrine, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Skrine to family and friends

    Dr. Skrine's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Skrine

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robin Skrine, MD.

    About Dr. Robin Skrine, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1346277589
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Umdnj New Jersey Med School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Umdnj New Jersey Med School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
    • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
    • Medical City Fort Worth

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robin Skrine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skrine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Skrine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Skrine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Skrine works at Houston Methodist Department of Surgery - Breast Surgery in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Skrine’s profile.

    Dr. Skrine has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skrine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Skrine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skrine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skrine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skrine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.