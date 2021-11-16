Dr. Robin Skrine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skrine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Skrine, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Skrine, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Medical City Fort Worth.
Locations
Medical Office Building 117183 Interstate 45 S Ste 330, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (936) 270-3655
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Skrine in Fort Worth 5 years ago and she was the best thing to happen in my journey. Her bedside manner alone, is enough to give her a 5 star rating. No matter who I saw during my cancer journey, there is not one person who had anything negative to say about her..but only high praise and respect!!!! This was coming from professionals!!! Without her leading me on my journey in the beginning, I can't imagine how I would have stayed calm throughout it all. I thank her from the bottom of my heart!!!
About Dr. Robin Skrine, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Medical City Fort Worth
