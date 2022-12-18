Dr. Robin Shecter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shecter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Shecter, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robin Shecter, DO is a Dermatologist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Shecter works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Center Of Palm Bch5808 S JOG RD, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Directions (561) 968-7546
-
2
Kenneth E. Bresky, D.o., P.A.7410 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste A2, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 742-2252
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shecter?
Dr Shecter was a pleasure to meet, efficient and competent. I was taken for an appointment almost immediately and I was listened to. I really appreciated the prompt attention. She has a nice staff, as well. Thank you.
About Dr. Robin Shecter, DO
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003811647
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shecter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shecter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shecter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shecter works at
Dr. Shecter has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Cellulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shecter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shecter speaks Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Shecter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shecter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shecter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shecter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.