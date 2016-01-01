Overview

Dr. Robin Shealy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dillon, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with McLeod Health Dillon.



Dr. Shealy works at Dillon Family Medicine in Dillon, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.