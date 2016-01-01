Dr. Robin Septon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Septon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Septon, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Septon, MD is a dermatologist in Great River, NY. Dr. Septon completed a residency at University Of Il. She currently practices at Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology3500 Sunrise Hwy Ste 3B300, Great River, NY 11739 Directions (631) 666-0500
-
2
Long Island office332 E Main St Ste 1, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 666-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Robin Septon, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1942294319
Education & Certifications
- University Of Il
- Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
- University of Illinois Urbana Champaign
Admitting Hospitals
- South Shore University Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Septon?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Septon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Septon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Septon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Septon has seen patients for Acne, Ringworm and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Septon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Septon speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Septon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Septon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Septon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Septon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.