Dr. Robin Schiff, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Schiff, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital, Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Schiff works at
Locations
Office of Robin Schiff, MD, P.C.2711 Henry Hudson Pkwy Apt 1F, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions (718) 549-6229
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Schiff. She has always been very attentive to my son's medical needs and thanks to her referrals to neurology specialist I learned of a couple of conditions my son suffers from that I was completely unaware of.
About Dr. Robin Schiff, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881903136
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schiff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schiff accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schiff speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiff.
