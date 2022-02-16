Overview

Dr. Robin Schaffran, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Schaffran works at Suzanne L. Berkman MD FAAD in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.