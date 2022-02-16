Dr. Schaffran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robin Schaffran, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Schaffran, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Schaffran works at
Locations
Suzanne L. Berkman MD FAAD8920 Wilshire Blvd Ste 545, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 854-3003
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schaffran was absolutely amazing!! I had just had some horrible experiences with some other dermatologists and she set my mind at ease, answering all my questions, taking time with me and making me feel so taken care of! Literally a dream come true!
About Dr. Robin Schaffran, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1790785822
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaffran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaffran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaffran has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaffran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaffran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaffran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaffran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaffran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.