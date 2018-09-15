Overview

Dr. Robin Pomeranz-Saltz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Pomeranz-Saltz works at Associates In Family Practice in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.