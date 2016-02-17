Dr. Robin Rothstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Rothstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robin Rothstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Washington, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Pennsylvania Hospital and Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Rothstein works at
Locations
-
1
Temple University Hospital Inc - Fort Washington515 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Directions (215) 707-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rothstein?
Excellent Dr. Responds quickly to questions, very helpful in consultations, friendly.
About Dr. Robin Rothstein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427142348
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothstein works at
Dr. Rothstein has seen patients for Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rothstein speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.