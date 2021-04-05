Overview

Dr. Robin Rose, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilton, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Rose works at Wilton Surgery Center LLC in Wilton, CT with other offices in Ridgefield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.