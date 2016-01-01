Dr. Robin Reid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Reid, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robin Reid, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Rochester General Hospital1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 922-4020Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Robin Reid, MD
- Hematology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Reid has seen patients for Hemophilia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
