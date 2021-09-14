Dr. Robin Ray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Ray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robin Ray, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Ray works at
Locations
Memorial Health University Medical Center4720 Waters Ave Fl 2, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 354-4800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was professional and helpful. Wait time was minimal. Dr. Ray answered all of my questions. Best of all, the shots didn’t hurt! I have recommended Dr. Ray to friends who thanked me for telling them about him. I plan to keep going to Dr. Ray to protect my eyesight as long as possible.
About Dr. Robin Ray, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1306006226
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Baylor
- U Texas, Houston
- Duke U, School of Medicine
