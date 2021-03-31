Overview

Dr. Robin Rash, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Rash works at Oro Valley Family Practice in Oro Valley, AZ with other offices in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.