Overview

Dr. Robin Rahm, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rahm works at Robin Rahm MD PA in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Longwood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.