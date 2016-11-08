Overview

Dr. Robin Pinzon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Pinzon works at Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine of New York in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.