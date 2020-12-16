Dr. Robin Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Park, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Park, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 777 Craig Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 991-1033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Park has been incredibly helpful for our family. She listens, is respectful, and is the quintessential professional. The office staff couldn’t be nicer.
About Dr. Robin Park, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
