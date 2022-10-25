Dr. Robin Obenchain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obenchain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Obenchain, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Obenchain, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Locations
Arizona Center for Hematology and Oncology1110 S Dobson Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85286 Directions (623) 238-7540
IMS Hematology & Oncology2141 E Warner Rd, Tempe, AZ 85284 Directions (480) 855-5886
IMS Radiation Oncology13555 W McDowell Rd Ste 210, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (480) 855-5886
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough good things about Dr Obenchain. She is truly an amazing doctor and a wonderful kind person. I was diagnosed with breast cancer at a young age. Having a cancer diagnosis is scary, and before finding Dr Obenchain, there was so much anxiety about going to appointments. Once I stepped foot in her office, it was a pleasant experience. Her kindness is so reassuring and genuine. You feel well taken care of by her. I never have felt rushed, and she is so good about asking the patient what their preferences are, allowing you to feel good about your plan of care. I cant recommend her enough, and I am so thankful for Dr. Obenchain!
About Dr. Robin Obenchain, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1508829094
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Medical College of Virginia
