Dr. Robin Nemery, MD
Dr. Robin Nemery, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Memorial Division of Pediatric Endocrinology1131 N 35th Ave Ste 200, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5462Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
She was my endocrinologist from 1990-1998. She’s the reason I made it to being 5’7” by getting me started on HGH treatments. She’s the absolute best and I can never thank her enough!! I still have the Orel Hershiser baseball card she gave me all those years ago because she knew he was my favorite player.
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1952395592
- Cornell
- Northwestern Chldns Meml
- Northwestern-Chldns Meml
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Dr. Nemery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nemery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nemery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nemery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nemery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.