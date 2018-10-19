Dr. Robin Mills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Mills, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Mills, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Mills works at
Locations
Academy Women's Healthcare Associates6071 E Woodmen Rd Ste 405, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 442-0808
St. Francis Medical Center6001 E Woodmen Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 571-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome Dr.
About Dr. Robin Mills, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1477517100
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Mills has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mills.
