Dr. Robin Mikel, DO
Dr. Robin Mikel, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.
INTEGRIS Baptist Women's Health3435 NW 56th St Ste 600 Bldg A, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 713-4400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Being a first time young mom (21) I was so scared to not be listened to or taken seriously by my doctor, but that was never an issue with Dr. Mikel. I always felt comfortable with her because of how open and understanding she is when it comes to questions. She always went into detail when it came to explaining anything that I asked about and always validated my concerns!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Mikel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikel.
