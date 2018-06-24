Overview

Dr. Robin Midian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Midian works at West Penn Positive Health Clinc in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Monroeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.