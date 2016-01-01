Dr. Mayfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robin Mayfield, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Mayfield, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roxbury, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Mayfield works at
Locations
-
1
Whittier Street Health Center Committee Inc.1290 Tremont St, Roxbury, MA 02120 Directions (617) 858-2421
-
2
Brookline Family Counseling Center Inc32 KENT ST, Brookline, MA 02445 Directions (617) 794-1463
-
3
Carewell Urgent Care922 Highland Ave, Needham, MA 02494 Directions (781) 400-1383
-
4
Carewell Urgent Care229 Andover St, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 826-5950
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robin Mayfield, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1225098924
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Mayfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
