Dr. Robin Mayfield, MD

Internal Medicine
32 years of experience
Dr. Robin Mayfield, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roxbury, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Mayfield works at Whittier Street Health Center Committee Inc. in Roxbury, MA with other offices in Brookline, MA, Needham, MA and Peabody, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Whittier Street Health Center Committee Inc.
    1290 Tremont St, Roxbury, MA 02120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 858-2421
  2. 2
    Brookline Family Counseling Center Inc
    32 KENT ST, Brookline, MA 02445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 794-1463
  3. 3
    Carewell Urgent Care
    922 Highland Ave, Needham, MA 02494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 400-1383
  4. 4
    Carewell Urgent Care
    229 Andover St, Peabody, MA 01960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 826-5950

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
HIV Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
HIV Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Robin Mayfield, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225098924
    Education & Certifications

    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
