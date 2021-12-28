Overview

Dr. Robin Matuk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Kern Valley Healthcare District and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Matuk works at Kern Gastroenterlgy Medical Grp in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.